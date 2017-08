ఆమే ఆదర్శం: మిథాలీలాగే డ్రెస్ వేసుకున్న చిన్నారి (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Dress up as any national leader for school event. Our very own Captain of Indian cricket team @M_Raj03 to inspire my daughter.. #MithaliRaj pic.twitter.com/8PIZcTsL3b

This is cute! 😀 May she achieve her endeavours in all the spheres of life! https://t.co/FKJRvWirDi

English summary

Indian women's cricket icon and team captain Mithali Raj created many waves during the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup in the United Kingdom. Though the Indian stars fell agonisingly short of lifting the trophy for the first time, the whole country showered praise on the team.