దక్షిణాఫ్రికా ఏ: 266 (Heinrich Klaasen 127, Willem Mulder 66, Shardul Thakur 4/35, Siddharth Kaul 3/41) ఇండియా ఏ: 267/9 in 49.4 overs (Manish Pandey 93 not out, Sanju Samson 68, Krunal Pandya 25 not out) India 'A' won by 1 wicket.

English summary

Manish Pandey played a captain's knock to guide India 'A' to a one-wicket victory over South Africa 'A', almost clinching a place in the final of the tri- series one-day tournament here on Thursday (August 3).