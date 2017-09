సుప్రీంలో పిటిషన్: ఐపీఎల్ వేలంపై స్వామి సంచలన ఆరోపణలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he would challenge the manual auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, in the Supreme Court. Swamy took to Twitter and wrote, “Very soon, I will challenge in SC the manual auction of IPL Media Right given to Star conglomerate.” He further added that 1/3 rd of India’s BM is due to IPL.