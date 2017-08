Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

On the occasion of India’s 71st Independence, sport stars across the country’ sent in their wishes and celebrated the day in their won manner. However, one wish which stood out was former Australian opener Matthew Hayden’s way of sending across his greetings. In a unique way, Matthew Hayden posted the English version of India’s National Anthem on Independence Day.