మే 25: టెస్టు క్రికెట్ చరిత్రలో ప్రత్యేకం, నాలుగు సెంచరీలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a first of its kind in the longest format of the game when the top four batsmen of slammed centuries each in an innings of a Test match. On this day 10 years ago, Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all slammed centuries which helped India crush Bangladesh by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Dhaka.