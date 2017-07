రోహిత్ శర్మ 'సాధారణ బౌలర్' వ్యాఖ్యలపై పాక్ పేసర్ స్పందన

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir heaped praise on India's Rohit Sharma despite the Indian batsman's assessment of him as a 'normal bowler'. Amir was Pakistan's chief destructor with the ball as he turned the ICC Champions Trophy final on his side's favour by dismissing India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan within the first 10 overs, at The Oval.