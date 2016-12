తన భార్య హసిన్ జహాన్‌తో కలిసి దిగిన ఓ ఫోటోలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టు చేయడంతో టీమిండియా పేస్ బౌలర్ మహ్మద్ షమీ గత రెండో రోజులుగా తీవ్ర విమర్శలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నాడు.

The dress that Mrs Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified . Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind .

The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 12:41 [IST]

English summary

The photo of Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had the trolls buzzing for two days. The sleeveless gown she was wearing didn’t go too well with the fundamentalists. While the family found support in the tweets of lyricist Javed Akhtar and cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Hasin Jahan had her in-law’s complete backing.