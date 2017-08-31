అరుదైన ఘనత: సోషల్ మీడియాలో ధోనికి శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

హైదరాబాద్: ఐదు వన్డేల సిరిస్‌లో భాగంగా భారత్-శ్రీలంక జట్ల మధ్య గురువారం నాలుగో వన్డే జరగనుంది. కొలంబోలోని ప్రేమదాస స్టేడియంలో జరిగే ఈ నాలుగో వన్డేకు ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్ చరిత్రలో ఓ స్పష్టమైన గుర్తింపు రాబోతోంది. ఈ వన్డే ద్వారా ధోని తన క్రికెట్ కెరీర్‌లో ఓ అరుదైన రికార్డుని అందుకోబోతున్నాడు.

ఈ వన్డే టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ మహేంద్ర సింగ్‌ ధోనికి 300వ వన్డే కావడమే. భారత్‌ తరఫున ఈ ఘనత సాధించిన ఆరో ఆటగాడిగా ధోని నిలవనున్నాడు. ఇప్పటి వరకు సచిన్‌ టెండూల్కర్(363), రాహుల్‌ ద్రవిడ్‌(344), అజారుద్దీన్‌(334), గంగూలీ(311), యువరాజ్‌ (302)లు మాత్రమే ఈ ఘనతను అందుకున్నారు.

భారత క్రికెట్ ముద్దుగా 'మిస్టర్ కూల్' అని పిలుచుకునే ధోని ఈ మ్యాచ్ కోసం ఆతృతగా వేచి చూస్తున్నాడు. వన్డే క్రికెట్లో గొప్ప ఫినిషర్‌గా పేరున్న ధోని... గత రెండు మ్యాచ్‌ల్లో ఛేదనలో కీలక ఇన్నింగ్స్‌లతో భారత్‌కు విజయాన్ని అందించాడు. అలాంటే ప్రదర్శనతోనే ఈ మ్యాచ్‌నూ చిరస్మరణీయం చేసుకోవాలని ధోని భావిస్తున్నాడు.

మోరోవైపు ఈ మ్యాచ్ కోసం అటు ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్, ఇటు భారత అభిమానులు ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు. ఈ వన్డేలో ధోని ఓ ఆటగాడిగా మరో రెండు ప్రపంచ రికార్డులను తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకోనున్నాడు. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో ధోని ఒక్క స్టంపింగ్ చేస్తే వ‌న్డేల్లో అత్య‌ధిక స్టంపింగ్స్ చేసిన వికెట్ కీప‌ర్‌గా ప్రపంచ రికార్డుని సృష్టిస్తాడు.

తన కెరీర్‌లో ఇప్పటివరకు 299 వన్డేలాడిన ధోని ప్ర‌స్తుతం 99 స్టంపింగ్స్‌తో శ్రీలంక మాజీ వికెట్ కీప‌ర్ కుమార సంగ‌క్క‌ర‌తో స‌మానంగా ఉన్నాడు. ఇక బ్యాట్స్‌మెన్‌గా ధోనిని మరో ప్రపంచ రికార్డు ఊరిస్తోంది. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో ధోని నాటౌట్‌గా నిలిస్తే వ‌న్డేల్లో అత్య‌ధికసార్లు నాటౌట్‌గా ఉన్న రికార్డు కూడా సొంత‌మ‌వుతుంది.

ప్ర‌స్తుతం 72 నాటౌట్‌ల‌తో ధోనీ షాన్ పొలాక్‌, చ‌మిందా వాస్‌ల‌తో స‌మానంగా నిలిచాడు. ఈ సిరిస్‌లో ఇప్పటికే ధోని అద్భుతమైన ఇన్నింగ్స్ ఆడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటివరకు ధోని 299 వన్డేలాడి 9608 పరుగులు చేశాడు. ఇందులో 10 సెంచరీలు, 65 హాఫ్ సెంచరీలు ఉన్నాయి.

తన కెరీర్‌లో 300వ వన్డే ఆడబోతున్న ధోనికి అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.

#MSD300 We wish the Best of Luck to #Thala @msdhoni who is all set to play his 300th ODI today. Time for the 🚁 to take off @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/0LSosIbhzO — ChepaukSuperGillies (@supergillies) August 31, 2017

To the greatest captain and the greatest player this game has ever seen. All the best for your 300th ODI Mahi! 💙#MSD300 pic.twitter.com/rTuqNu9eNa — Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) August 31, 2017

He is on the verge of making new world records-with his bat (playing his 300th ODI) & with his gloves (99 stumpings in ODIs).#IAMSEVEN pic.twitter.com/4EdwLGlOHK — Seven (@TheSevenLife_) August 31, 2017

All hail the best finisher in the Cricketing world and as they say-"The Fastest Hands In The East". Congrats on the 300th ODI #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/x1HYdJjIqd — Aayush Pandey (@APflabbergasted) August 31, 2017

Motivator of billions is all set to play 300th ODI,what a tremendous journey!Hope this legend will always be at top of his career.#Dhoni300 — Sumit Jha (@sumit84868) August 31, 2017

All the best for yur 300th ODI @msdhoni bhaiya😘 play well and make all haters feel ashamed for being yur hater😂 love yu alot😘😘 pic.twitter.com/iBQogdsh9D — 🌟 Khan Sahab 🌟 (@shireenkhan06) August 31, 2017

An outstanding cricketer plays his 300th ODI an inspirational icon @msdhoni wish him many more years of cricket good luck and success pic.twitter.com/HX7ipqo5sX — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) August 31, 2017

Mr. Cool you inspired a lot to me. You are a real life hero.

All the best dhoni bhai for your

300 इस 100 के साथ

300th ODI — नयाशायर (@abhishekyadvbpl) August 31, 2017

