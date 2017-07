విండిస్ కీపర్ అత్యాశ: ధోనినే స్టంపౌట్ చేద్దామనుకున్నాడు (వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After quite a while, MS Dhoni was amongst runs yet again as he guided Team India to a 93-run victory over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the 5-match series in Antigua. Although Dhoni made bowlers struggle throughout the day, even when it seemed as if the bowler has got the better of him, the Jharkhand batsman evaded the danger in style.