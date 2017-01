ఇండియా బెస్ట్ కెప్టెన్ ధోనియా?: గంగూలీకి మద్దతుగా అజహర్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin expressed shock and surprise at Ravi Shastri omitting Sourav Ganguly from his list of best captains. Shastri had praised MS Dhoni, hailing him the ‘dada of all captains’, and kept him ahead of Kapil Dev, Ajit Wadekar and Tiger Pataudi, adding ‘there is no one else’.