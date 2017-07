ధోనితో కోహ్లీ 'బిత్తర' సెల్ఫీ: సాక్షి షేర్ చేసిన ఫోటోలు ఇవే

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on July 7, 2017 in West Indies with the Indian Cricket team and his family wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. While the entire country was abuzz with wishes to the former captain and cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to wish the most successful Indian Captain a very happy birthday.