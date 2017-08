Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

'You will always remain our Captain,' says @imVkohli on @msdhoni 's 300th ODI celebration #Dhoni300 https://t.co/Le0bd1S92R pic.twitter.com/EXia5QwhX3

Today @msdhoni has also passed @7polly7 and Chaminda Vaas for the most not out ODI innings! #howzstat #SLvIND #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/RrepYw9U5F

English summary

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday became the first batsman to play 73 not-out innings in one-day internationals, going past South Africa’s Shaun Pollock and Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas, who are now joint No. 2 with 72 knocks.