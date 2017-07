హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే ధోని: సోషల్ మీడియాలో హోరెత్తుతున్న ట్వీట్లు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Happy Birthday to a legend of the game @msdhoni .Thank you for all that you have done and wish you the best in life. #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/YWExIXz9rH

To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy, #HappyBirthdayMSD May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CVupTH4xDV

English summary

Veteran India cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 36-years-old and fans took to Twitter to wish one of the most popular sportsperson in India. MS Dhoni, who is playing for India in the fifth and final one-day international in West Indies is yet to turn a year old due to differences in time zones, but fans here in India have started congratulating the legendary cricketer.