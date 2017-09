100: వన్డేల్లో ప్రపంచ రికార్డుని నెలకొల్పిన ధోని

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

. @msdhoni becomes first ever wicket-keeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs #TeamIndia #Dhoni100 pic.twitter.com/fchn8OazoU

💯 stumpings in ODI cricket for @msdhoni ! He's the first ever player to reach the landmark. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/sV89BrZLVT

English summary

MS Dhoni reaches another milestone as the former India skipper became the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his names. Dhoni surpasses former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara, who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches.