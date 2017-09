విన్నింగ్ షాట్: ధోనీకి థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పిన కోహ్లీ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

2 runs to win.Dhoni @ crease. Kohli looks away as if he wants the winning runs. Dhoni taps for a single & smiles back. buddy u take us home.

English summary

Virat Kohli scored his second century of the series to steer India home to a six-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The Indian captain and Kedar Jadhav stitched together a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to put the hosts on the mat.