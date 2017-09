Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Going into the series against Sri Lanka, former India skipper MS Dhoni was under pressure to prove his worth after chief selector MSK Prasad said that the World Cup winning captain is no longer an assured name on the team list. But Dhoni proved his worth with match-winning knocks in the ODI series and showed that he is still invaluable to India in a rather inexperienced middle-order.