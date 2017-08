Cricket

* 759/7decl, against England at Chennai, Dec-2016 * 687/6decl, against Bangladesh at Hyderabad (Deccan), Feb-2017 * 631, against England at Mumbai, Dec-2016 * 622/9decl, against Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC), Aug-2017 * 603/9decl, against Australia at Ranchi, Mar-2017 * 600, against Sri Lanka at Galle, Jul-2017

Virat Kohli is leading the Indian test cricket side quite comfortably so far in mostly sub-continental pitches and their batters are having great success lately. India has scored 600 plus scores twice in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka and twice against England in December last year and twice earlier this year which means a total of 6 times so fat from December 2016.