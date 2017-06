Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Off to Antigua..love to see kids smiling and playing in d morning,brings smile on everyones face .😀😊😍😍😍👌 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5xHz2UdMX3

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 12:41 [IST]

English summary

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar are getting love of the netizens for their cuteness.