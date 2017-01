తప్పక చూడండి: ధోనిని ఇంటర్యూ చేసిన యువీ (వీడియో)

కెప్టెన్‌గా మహేంద్ర సింగ్ ధోని సారథ్యంలో చివరి మ్యాచ్ ఆడిన యువీ 'కూల్ కెప్టెన్' పై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కరిపించాడు.

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups 🏏☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 12:13 [IST]

English summary

They have seen several highs and lows in their international careers as team-mates. They have mutual respect for each other. It was again on view as one of them turned an interviewer.