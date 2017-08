లక్ష్యం 2019 వరల్డ్ కప్: నిషేధం ఎత్తివేత అనంతరం శ్రీశాంత్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

S Sreesanth was known as a fiery speedster with prodigious talent and a never give up attitude in international cricket. Though the ordeal he has gone through after getting arrested in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 and being handed a life-ban by the BCCI has tempered him down, he still believes in his ability to stage comebacks.