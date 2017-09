79 ఏళ్ల ఆసీస్ టెస్టు రికార్డుని బద్దలు కొట్టిన నాథన్ లియాన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Nathan "The GOAT" Lyon become the first bowler to dismiss a Top 4 all by LBW, great controlled bowling! #BANvAUS - https://t.co/ODp2vne8qv pic.twitter.com/YNitN61spU

Nathan Lyon's 4 five-wicket hauls in 2017 Tests are the most for an Australian in a year since Shane Warne's 6 five-fers in 2005. #BANvAUS

English summary

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up five wickets on a turning track but Bangladesh fought back to reach 253-6 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test. Lyon decimated Bangladesh's top order with four consecutive LBWs before Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim put on 105 for the sixth wicket to steady the hosts in Chittagong.