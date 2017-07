Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Watch: @WorcsCCC 's Ross Whiteley smashes six sixes in an over against @YorkshireCCC 's Karl Calver. #NatwestT20Blast pic.twitter.com/COmX4dwrk5

English summary

Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in an over but finished on the losing side after David Willey's career-best 118 helped Yorkshire climb to the top of the NatWest T20 Blast North Group.