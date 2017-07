నమ్మకాన్ని ఎప్పుడూ కోల్పేలేదు: కోహ్లీకి థాంక్స్ చెప్పిన రహానే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

How is that for balance? - @ajinkyarahane88 during his knock of 72 runs off 112 balls vs. @westindies #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/UAIMINOTji

English summary

The jury is still out on his utility as a limited overs batsman but Ajinkya Rahane on his own admission never lost confidence in his ability despite being out of favour in the 50-over format for a long time.