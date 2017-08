నాసిరకం కిట్లపై కోహ్లీసేన అసంతృప్తి: హుటాహుటీన కొత్త కిట్లను పంపిన నైకీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

The Indian cricketers present at the team’s optional training session here were asked try out new training kits. Those at ground on Tuesday were MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav. After sweating out at the nets, the players were asked for their feedback about the new gear by the representatives of the India’s official apparel sponsor Nike.