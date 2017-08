ధోని No.1 కాదు: తక్కువ చేసి మాట్లాడని శాస్త్రి, తీవ్ర విమర్శలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Wriddhiman Saha's rise as a world class wicket-keeper hasn't been hidden from anyone, but can he be considered as the best in the world? Well, as far as the Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is concerned, Saha already No. 1 as far as his ability with the gloves is concerned.