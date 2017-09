'కెప్టెన్సీ వదులు కోవడానికి సరైన కారణం లేదు'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Upul Tharanga said that he will not step down from Sri Lanka's ODI captain's post despite a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of India in the just-concluded series. "There is no reason to give up captaincy. The next selectors committee will decide how we will move forward. We didn t play well. And in the last two years we have not played well. So, only this set of players can come out of this phase.