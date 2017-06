కోహ్లీ, డివిల్లీర్స్ డకౌట్ అందుకే: చిక్కుల్లో పాక్ లేడీ జర్నలిస్టు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Two great batsmen - yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial . #BanHer

Story first published: Saturday, June 10, 2017, 12:14 [IST]

English summary

A pakistan journalist hs been attacked by the netizens relating to the duck outs of Virat Kohli and AB Devilliers.