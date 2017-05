Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Kudos to Bilal Irshad who just became the first triple centurion of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship by scoring 320 runs pic.twitter.com/3OYLbMmgim

English summary

Bilal Irshad, a domestic cricketer from Pakistan, has entered the record books on the back of a stunning triple century in an inter-club 50-over match. Irshad, 26, scored an unbeaten 320 in a PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club cricket championship to register the highest individual score in history of all forms of limited-overs cricket in the country.