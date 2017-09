Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Pakistan win by 20 runs! Just to think back, how crucial was that Shoaib Malik's innings? Anyways, World XI were always playing the catch-up game after the first six overs. They were never in the chase and ultimately Sarfraz Ahmed's men took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.