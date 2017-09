Spirit of Cricket: యార్కర్ బంతికి క్రీజులోనే కిందపడ్డ సామి (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Darren Sammy cares for every Pakistani's happiness. My respect to this man. He's more Pakistani than most Pakistanis are. Hero, legend.

English summary

The match was marked by moments of friendship, camaraderie and warmth between the two sets of players. One particular incident during the World XI innings captured the spirit of the occasion. Hassan Ali's toe-crushing yorker resulted in Darren Sammy lying flat on his back. The West Indies all-rounder applauded the bowler, who then helped Sammy get back up on his feet.