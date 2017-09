Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket! #CricketComesHome

English summary

With the ICC World XI reaching Pakistan to play three T20s in Lahore, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is elated. Pakistan has not hosted top-level international cricket since the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by terrorists in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.