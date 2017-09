ఏకైక టీ20: గెలుస్తుందా?, కోహ్లీసేనకు దాసోహం అవుతుందా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India would aim to cap off their successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday (September 6). Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely, consdering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.