2000 పరుగులు, 200 వికెట్లు: దిగ్గజాల సరసన అశ్విన్

Ravichandran Ashwin's 50 means he becomes just the 4th India player to complete the 2,000 runs-200 wickets double in Tests #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/xMmro0Rzmy

Ravichandran Ashwin is part of quite an elite club in being the fourth fastest to reach the 2,000 runs - 200 wickets double in Tests #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/c4YaRDQqcl

India's premium Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed his brilliance with the bat on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Friday (August 4).