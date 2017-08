టెస్టు ర్యాంకులు: తొలి రెండు స్ధానాల్లో జడేజా, అశ్విన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Cheteshwar Pujara is no. 4 while skipper Virat Kohli is at 5th spot in the latest ICC Rankings released for Test batsmen (File picture) pic.twitter.com/nQ6yWoMAHo

English summary

The thumping victory Virat Kohli and his band scored over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle helped several Indian players gain vital points and rise in the latest ICC Test rankings releasde on Tuesday (August 1).