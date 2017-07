ఇది ఫిక్స్: విదేశీ పర్యటనల్లో అవసరమైనప్పుడే ద్రవిడ్ సేవలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rahul Dravid might have been named the batting consultant (overseas) of the Indian cricket team with the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman appointing a new head coach in Ravi Shastri and a bowling consultant in Zaheer Khan. But Dravid it seems is still more keen to work in the supply line and focus on the job of mentoring youngsters in the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams.