టీమిండియా కోచ్‌ ఎంపికలో ట్విస్ట్: రవిశాస్త్రి నియామకంపై డైలమా

Nageshwara Rao

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 16:46 [IST]

Ravi Shastri has been appointed the next coach of the Indian team and will be at the helm of affairs till the 2019 World Cup. The decision was announced by the Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday after the BCCI Committee of Administrators directed the committee to consult Virat Kohli and announce the name of the coach at the earliest.