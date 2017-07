Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 18:23 [IST]

English summary

Former captain Ravi Shastri has emerged as the front-runner to be the new coach of India, but a final decision remains on hold until captain Virat Kohli has been consulted. Shastri, 55, was among five high-profile candidates interviewed on Monday for the post left vacant by former Test captain Anil Kumble, who resigned amid difficulties over his relationship with Kohli which he described as "untenable".