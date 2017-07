Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Having @ImZaheer as bowling coach is a fantastic move.Wish Team India good luck under Ravi Shastri .Hopefully d focus will be on cricket now

Very happy for my brother @ImZaheer being appointed bowling coach for @BCCI ! All the best with this new role fella #bestchoice #bestbolwer

Delighted about Zaheer's appointment as the bowling consultant...can't thank CAC enough for bringing him on board. Bowling in great hands 🙌

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally selected Ravi Shastri as the new coach of the Indian cricket team after much drama and controversy.