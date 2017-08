కొలంబో టెస్టులో అరుదైన రికార్డు నెలకొల్పిన రవీంద్ర జడేజా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Ace India spinner Ravindra Jadeja has added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as he became the second fastest Indian to take 150 wickets in the longest format of the game on Saturday. Jadeja achieved this feat during Sri Lanka's first innings on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.