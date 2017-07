Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has finally decided to appoint Ambati Rayudu as the skipper of Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. When the India batsman returned to his state team in March, after playing for Vidarbha for a while, there were talks that Rayudu may finally be handed over the captain’s hat.