ఐపీఎల్ 10 ఫైనల్: స్టీవ్ స్మిత్ ఆత్మీయ సందేశం

The last 4 months here in India have been incredible. There has been some ups and downs along the way but I've learnt such a great deal. The Test matches were tough but so enjoyable to be apart of. I've met some wonderful people, and I've made some new friends. The IPL and playing with Pune has been a terrific experience and I look forward to spending my last night here in India battling it out in the Final. Thank you to everyone here in India that has made this trip so unforgettable. #grateful #opportunity ✌🏼️👌🏽🙏🏻

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on May 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT