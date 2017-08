ఏం జరిగింది?: లంక పర్యటనలో ఉన్న రోహిత్ శర్మ ముంబైకి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

India declare on 622/9, leaving Sri Lanka 20 overs left to bat on Day 2 of the 2nd #SLvInd Test. LIVE: https://t.co/82pbpnXWhW pic.twitter.com/UgcT4eeIZw

English summary

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday travelled to Mumbai to undergo a scheduled medical check up and the news was confirmed by the BCCI in an official statement. In November, Rohit underwent a surgery on his right upper quadriceps tendon.