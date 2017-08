ఆ బెల్టు నా దగ్గరే ఉంది: కోహ్లీ, పాండ్యాలకు రోహిత్ శర్మ పంచ్

Cricket

😲 This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/AMONfJn7tB

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Wednesday trolled his teammates after they met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali on August 7. The batsman uploaded a split picture of him holding the WWE Championship belt and his teammates meeting Khali and captioned it as, "Well tried fellas, but the belt is here," followed by a string of emojis.