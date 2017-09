కోహ్లీతో పోలికా.. నీ కంత సీన్ లేదు: ఛలోక్తులు, జోకులు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

It's praiseworthy that u r dreaming big. But please don't declare it officially like this! Better don't try to b Kohli, try to b "Sabbir"

Instead of copying and comparing withsome one itsmuch better to beproud and believe in yourself legends are born bytheir hardwork& faith👏👏

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman slammed a brilliant fifty on day one of the second Test at Chittagong. The right-handed batsman showed immense grit and put up a resistive 105-run stand with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim for the sixth wicket. It was the partnership between Rahim and Rahman that ensured Bangladesh frustrate the visitors and keep frustrating them.