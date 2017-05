ప్రత్యేక షో: సచిన్ సినిమా తొలుత చూసిందెవరో తెలుసా? (ఫోటోలు)

క్రికెట్ లెజెండ్ సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్ అభిమానులు అందరూ ఎంతగానో ఎదురుచూస్తున్న సినిమా ‘సచిన్‌: ఏ బిలియన్‌ డ్రీమ్స్‌’.

The CAS along with @sachin_rt at special screening of the biopic #SachinABillionDreams , for the #Airwarriors , @AirForceAuditorium​, Today. pic.twitter.com/BOAokXvXbR

Thank you for everything that you do for us, as part of the Indian Armed Forces. Enjoyed this very special viewing of #SachinABillionDreams . pic.twitter.com/L5BkCaIyXw

English summary

Much like his cricketing career that has been well-adorned with records, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday held the first screening of his biographical movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' for an audience full of personnel from the Indian Armed Forces in the national capital.