అండర్‌-19 జట్టుకు ఎంపికైన సచిన్ తనయుడు అర్జున్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has been picked for Mumbai’s under-19 squad for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament scheduled to be played in Baroda. He had been a part of Mumbai’s under-14 and under-16 teams earlier. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 16 to September 23.