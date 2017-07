Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

After the appointment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as consultants with the Indian team created a storm in the media, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members have taken up the matter with Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI, asking them to clarify the impression created against their intentions to appoint the two alongside chief coach Ravi Shastri.