16 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత సచిన్ 30 సెంచరీల రికార్డుకు కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Virat Kohli scored his 30th ODI century on Sunday as India trounced Sri Lanka and won the series 5-0. With that ton, he got one step closer to a long standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar. His 30th ton took him level with Ricky Ponting for the second most number of centuries scored in ODI cricket, a chart that Tendulkar leads with 49.