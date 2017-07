కోహ్లీ నుంచి సచిన్ వరకు: చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన మిథాలీపై ఇలా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Seen the growth of @M_Raj03 from the age of 10 to becoming the 1st women cricketer 2 score 6⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs! Proud of u Mithali🙏Keep it up👍

Wonderful to hear that @M_Raj03 has become the all-time highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Congratulations!

English summary

India eves skipper Mithali Raj created history today (July 12) against Australia as she became the first women cricketer to complete 6000 runs in ODIs. India are currently playing Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2017 encounter. India batting first posted a mammoth total of 226 for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.