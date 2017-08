Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

The way @BCCI have structured their fixtures in the past year or two is to mostly play either at home or against lessor opponents away 2/2

That's the fear for the @BCCI . It will most likely knock Indian cricket team down the rankings by playing those teams. 1/2

When Imran was leading a strong Pak team he urged his board to schedule tougher challenges for his team. Virat must do the same. #IndvsSL

English summary

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar says it's difficult to judge how well India is playing despite Virat Kohli's team winning the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka. India won the first Test by against the home team by 340 runs in Galle in four days. The second Test in Colombo also failed the last the distance as Kohli's men won by an innings and 53 runs on the fourth day.